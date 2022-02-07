MANILA - The city government of Manila on Monday began administering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5 to 11-years old as the Philippines seeks to protect more youths against the virus that has killed millions worldwide.

Parents have to schedule their children for vaccination via www.ManilaZoo.ph, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said in a press conference.

"After that they can bring any vaccination card from their municipality or city then we can register them here," he said.

"This is our way of getting a control of the number of people who come here," he said, noting that the zoo can accommodate some 2,000 to 3,000 people daily.

Adults and adolescents between 12 and 17-years-old can be inoculated at the Manila Zoo, the mayor said.

Local officials will study the number and location of minors who want to get jabbed against COVID-19 before deciding when and where to open more inoculation sites for 5 to 11-year-old children, he said.

As of February 6, there were 19,876 children aged between 5 and 11-years-old who have signed up for Manila's inoculation program against COVID-19, data from the local government showed.

DOH @SecDuque jabs 9-year-old girl with Pfizer’s #COVID19 vaccine, assures parents inoculant is safe for children. pic.twitter.com/hlxUQuFFO8 — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) February 7, 2022

The Department of Health (DOH) urges other local government units to hold vaccination programs in open or well-ventilated spaces like Manila Zoo, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said.

"'Yung aming pagdating dito… ay nangangahulugan na ligtas ang bakunahan dito sa Siyudad ng Maynila," Duque said.

(Our visit here shows that the City of Manila has a safe vaccination site.)

"Wag nating pagdudahan dahil maganda ang preparasyon. Nakita naman ninyo ang malinis na lugar, magandang sistema ng bakunahan," he said.

(We shouldn't worry because they are well prepared for this. As you can see, the place is clean and the system is effective.)

The low-dose reformulated Pfizer vaccine is proven to be safe for children, he said.

The DOH earlier said that 10 micrograms of Pfizer's reformulated vaccine would be administered to children aged 5 to 11.

Unlike the COVID-19 vaccine for other age groups, the inoculant for younger children has an orange cap to be differentiated from the ones used on adults or those with a purple or gray cap.

“Kung mayroon pa kayong mga agam-agam, kung mayroon pa kayong mga duda, sana ito ay mawala na,” the Health chief said.

(If you still have doubts and worries, I hope these will be gone soon.)

“This is extremely important because this will now usher in the normalcy we have all been aspiring for,” he said, noting that the government is eyeing to resume face-to-face classes as soon as most students have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The national government is eyeing to inoculate some 15.6 million kids nationwide, Duque said.

The DOH is hopeful that it would reach this target this year as the vaccine hesitancy rate recently dropped to 8 percent from 18 percent in September 2021, the Health chief said.

"This is a reflection of the increasing confidence of our people in the vaccination program of government," he said.

Experts are now studying if and when COVID-19 booster shots can be administered to minors between 12 and 17-years old, he said.

