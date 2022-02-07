Christine Dacera's Instagram page

MANILA—The Makati City Prosecutor's Office has junked several complaints in relation to the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

Among them were drug-related complaints against Dacera’s companions and perjury or libel complaints against her mother Sharon.

The National Bureau of Investigation's complaint for administering illegal drugs against Dacera’s companions was junked due to lack of proof, with Dacera testing negative for drug use.

The complaint for attempt to deliver drugs was dismissed due to absence of dangerous drugs itself.

Dr. Michael Nick Sarmiento, medico-legal officer of Philippine National Police, was also absolved of falsification because he based findings of aortic aneurysm on available evidence.

Perjury and reckless imprudence resulting in homicide complaints against some of Dacera’s companions were also dismissed.

The prosecutor's office also dismissed complaints filed by Dacera’s companions against her mother, which include illegal detention, arbitrary detention, unlawful arrest, unjust vexation, perjury, slander, libel, cyberlibel and incriminating innocent person.

Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar said there are no more pending complaints with the Makati City Prosecutor's Office in relation to the Dacera case.

“The cases mentioned in the briefer are the only cases involving Christine Dacera," she said.

Dacera, 23 was found unconscious and without a pulse in a bathtub at the Makati hotel around 12:30 p.m. on January 1 after a night of partying. Her friends said they tried to revive her and brought her to the Makati Medical Center, where she was later declared dead.

Dacera and her friends had booked Room 2209 at City Garden Grand Hotel in Makati City to ring in the New Year. According to CCTV footage, they went back and forth to Room 2207 after being introduced to guests there.

The PNP, in a medico-legal report, said Dacera died of natural causes, ruling out that her death on New Year’s day was a crime after initially suspecting rape and homicide against her companions.

-Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News