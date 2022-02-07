Gadgets, liquor, and gambling paraphernalia were confiscated during a raid at the Bureau of Immigration (BI) warden facility in Taguig last Feb. 4, 2021, the agency said. Photo from the Bureau of Immigration



MANILA -- Gadgets, liquor, and gambling paraphernalia were confiscated during a raid at the Bureau of Immigration (BI) warden facility in Taguig, the agency said Monday.

Among the items confiscated by the Immigration and police officials during Friday's raid were tablets, laptops, cellphones, alcoholic beverages, gambling paraphernalia, kitchen knives, scissors and other sharp objects.

Tools like screwdrivers, hammers, and pliers were also seized from the detainees, the BI said in a statement.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the raid was part of a series of random surprise inspections to ensure that the facility remains drug-free.

The last raid in the facility was conducted a year ago, he said in the statement.

“While the facility is not a jail, the use of gadgets is regulated. Gambling paraphernalia are not allowed, and sharp objects are prohibited to prevent any untoward incidents,” Morente said.

The confiscated items are being kept temporarily by Immigration officials, and will be released to their owners once they are deported.

The Immigration warden facility has 279 detainees, according to Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval.