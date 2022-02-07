MANILA — A teachers' group said Monday educators' right to freedom of expression should not be "suppressed" in the upcoming elections.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) made the statement after the Department of Education, in December, urged its officials and personnel to refrain from engaging in electioneering and partisan political activities.

But ACT Spokesperson Benjie Valbuena said no department order, memorandum or policy could "supersede" a citizen's right to air their opinion regarding the elections.

"Napakahalaga ng papel ng ating mga guro, lalo na sa darating na eleksyon, lalo na sa panahon ngayon na napakaraming troll na nagpapasabog ng disimpormasyon... Mamamayan din ang mga guro," Valbuena said at the virtual launch of ACT's hotline for election-related concerns.

(The role that our teachers play is very important, especially in the upcoming elections, at a time when there are many trolls spreading disinformation... Our teachers are citizens, too.)

"Kahit kailanman hindi namin isusuko ang aming mga karapatang magpahayag," he added.

(We will never surrender our right to express.)

A 2018 DepEd order lists down acts that teachers are prohibited from doing during election season, such as forming groups that campaign for or against a candidate, among others.

ACT is supporting the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, who are running for the presidency and vice presidency, respectively, this May.

"Iyong mga plataporma na inihain natin sa kanila ay tinanggap naman nila, especially iyong mga mahahalaga katulad ng mga sweldo at benepisyo," said ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro in the same event.

(They accepted the platform that we presented to them, especially the important ones concerning the salaries and benefits of teachers.)

ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio said his group also support the advocacies of Robredo and Pangilinan that are unrelated to the education sector.