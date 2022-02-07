MANILA - Presidential aspirant Senator Panfilo Lacson on Monday shut down rumors that he is eyeing a partnership with Davao City Mayor Sara-Duterte Carpio in the 2022 presidential race.

"With all due respect and not taking anything away from Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, I intend to stick it out with my partner, Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, as my running-mate all the way," he said in a statement.

"I believe Mayor Sara feels the same way about her presidential candidate," Lacson added, before reiterating anew he and Sotto's committment to uplift the lives of Filipinos by getting rid off corruption.

Duterte-Carpio on Sunday denied that there are plans for her to replace presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as president, should he be disqualified.

The presidential daughter, who is currently running as Marcos Jr.'s vice-president, said she finds the idea unpleasant since both of them have yet to win in the elections.

In an interview on radio DZRH, Lacson also reiterated his reservations over a draft Senate Blue Ribbon Committee report on government's alleged dubious pandemic deals with Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

In the report, the Senate panel said President Rodrigo Duterte "betrayed public trust" as he continued to defend the personalities "close to him" who were linked to the deals.

Lacson said this should be discussed and studied thoroughly, pointing out that the charge is an impeachable offense.

The senator said he will sign in favor of the report’s adoption only if “compelling evidence” is presented that Duterte betrayed public trust.

Lacson had earlier signified his intention to interpellate Blue Ribbon Commitee chair Senator Richard Gordon to clarify the findings if the draft is sent out for plenary deliberations.

“’Pagka inakusahan mo ang isang Pangulo ng betrayal of public trust, impeachable offense iyon under the Constitution so dapat talaga mapag-usapan mabuti iyon. Hindi pwedeng committee report lamang at automatic i-aadopt sa session hall o sa plenary," he said.

"Mabigat iyon, mabigat na usapin iyon. Kailangan talaga pag-aralan mabuti. Sabi ko unless i-present, makakita ako ng compelling evidence na talagang mayroong betrayal of public trust, doon pa lang ako pipirma ng pag-adopt ng resolution o committee report."

"Otherwise, mahirap, mahirap talaga mag-akusa ka (ng betrayal of public trust)," he said.

The senator also said that observing health protocols is a must when they hold their proclamation rally on Tuesday, February 8, to kick off the campaign period.

The rally will be held at the Imus Grandstand in Imus City, Cavite, Lacson’s home province. Prior to the proclamation rally with his running mate Senate President Tito Sotto and Partido Reporma’s senate slate, Lacson will be attending mass at the Imus Cathedral.

“Kasi Alert 2 ang Cavite e so mago-observe kami doon. Pag Alert 2, ‘pag ka indoor 50 percent lang. ‘Pag outdoor 70 percent. Outdoor iyong sa amin."

"Ang usapan namin, i-maintain na lang natin ang physical distancing, sabihin na lang medyo sparse ang crowd pero at least may disiplina tayo,” Lacson said.