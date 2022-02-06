MANILA - Election watchdog Kontra Daya expressed dismay over the supposed delay in the release of the Commission on Election’s (Comelec) decision on presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.’s disqualification cases.

“Talagang nakakadismaya sa delay sa decision,” Kontra Daya Convenor Professor Danilo Arao said on Balitaan sa Maynila webinar earlier today.

(The delay in the decision is really disappointing.)

“Talagang dapat managot ang dapat managot, partikular na dito yung ponensya si Commissioner [Aimee] Ferolino dahil nag-vacillate talaga siya eh sa ganitong mahalagang task,” he added.

(Those at fault should be held responsible, particularly Commissioner Ferolino because she vacillated in this very important task.)

It is not surprising that people now have doubts about the pending decision, he said.

“Ito ba ay dahil ayaw nilang maisama sa desisyon yung magiging boto ni retired Commissioner Rowena Guanzon. And sometimes, you cannot help but wonder why this had to happen, samantalang mabilis naman sana mabibigay ang sagot dahil lahat naman ng facts ay nasa kopya eh,” he said.

(Is this because they do not want to include the vote of retired Commissioner Rowena Guanzon. And sometimes you cannot help but wonder why this had to happen, when they can just give an answer since all the facts are in the petitions already.)

Arao added, there are no reasons for not penning the decision even with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kaya naman magsulat, kung ang media nga kayang i-fulfill ang deadline sa kabila ng mga limitasyon, bakit hindi kaya ito ng mga dapat na ‘highly skilled’ na mga abogado? Kasi ang pamantayan sa Comelec, dapat the best and the brightest. You cannot be the best and the brightest if you do not know how to write fast,” Arao said.

(They can write, journalists can fulfill their deadlines despite limitations, but why can't highly skilled lawyers can't do it? In Comelec, you should be among the best and the brightest. You cannot be the best and the brightest if you do not know how to write fast.)

Ferolino has insisted that there is “no delay” when it comes to deciding the Marcos cases.

'MARCOS CAN’T BE CONFIDENT'

Arao also warned Marcos Jr. about snubbing presidential debates, as it may sway his supporters from voting for him.

“Puwedeng madismaya yung ilang mga supporter niya at pwedeng lumipat sa ibang kandidato,” he said.

(Some of his supporters may be disappointed and support other candidates instead.)

While Marcos Jr. enjoys an “unprecedented” lead from his presidential rivals, Arao said he cannot remain confident about it since there are times surveys do not reflect the actual result.

“Single-digit na lang ang undecided, kung baga more or less may ideya ng tao kung sino ang kanilang iboboto. Kaya si Marcos, di pwedeng maging kampante yan, parang sasabihin yan 'magrerelax na lang yan, iso-solidify ko na lang ang voter base ko at mananalo na ako.’ It won’t work that way. How can you solidify and fortify your voter base kung may pagkadismaya sa hindi niya pag-attend ng voter interviews?” Arao added.

(Those who are undecided are only in the single digit, so more or less people already know who they will vote for. So Marcos, he shouldn't be confident, like he's saying 'I will just relax and solidify my voter base and I will win.' It won't work that way. How can you solidify and fortify your voter base if they get disappointed that you don't attend voter interviews.)

“Kung matatandaan ninyo noong 1992 elections, malinaw kung ano ang mangyayari pero overnight.. akala natin si [House Speaker Ramon] Mitra ang mananalo.. pero all of a sudden na-expose ang aberya sa paggamit ng printing press ng House of Representatives a day or two days before the election, sumama ang public perception. 'Di ito na-determine ng survey,” Arao said.

(If we can remember in 1992, we thought it was clear who will win but overnight, we thought [House Speaker Ramon] Mitra will win, but all of a sudden, the issue of the use of the printing press of the House of Representatives broke out a day or two before the elections, public perception changed. It cannot be determined by surveys.)

“Let's not forget, si [Davao City Mayor Rodrigo] Duterte initially nangungulelat sa survey. Grace Poe was the survey leader, then, unti- unti nag-cut away siya sa lead and ultimately siya ang nanalo,” he said.

(Let us not forget Duterte was initially trailing behind in the survey, Grace Poe was the survey leader then, then he slowly cut away from the lead and ultimately he won.)