Photos by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Partido Lakas ng Masa tandem of Leody De Guzman and Walden Bello will launch their bid at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City, as the campaign starts on Tuesday.

De Guzman and Bello will be joined by labor unions, urban poor groups and homeowners associations, and environmentalists at 6:00 p.m.

The party’s senatorial bets Luke Espiritu, Roy Cabonegro, and David D’Angelo, will also join the event.

The proclamation rally will also be available via live stream on De Guzman’s Facebook page.

De Guzman lost in the 2019 midterm senatorial elections placing 38th overall with 888,458 votes. He promised then to end job contractualization, among others.

He is the chairperson of labor group Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino and founding member of party-list Partido Manggagawa. A longtime labor rights activist, he is the country representative to the International Council of the International Center for Labor Solidarity.



Meanwhile, Bello substituted for Raquel Castillo, who filed her certificate of candidacy for vice president under PLM.

Bello is a former House representative of the Akbayan party-list but he resigned in 2015 over political differences with the Aquino administration. He is an adjunct professor of sociology at the State University of New York at Binghamton, according to Laban ng Masa.

