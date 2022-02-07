MANILA - Manila Mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso on Monday said all national candidates do not need to apply for special permits to campaign in the capital city.

Permits to hold motorcades and to mount stages for sorties are deemed waived, Domagoso told reporters on the sidelines of a housing-related event in Manila, his bailiwick which holds some 1 million voters.

"Go ahead, the national candidates. Starting tomorrow, umikot kayo sa Maynila, mangampaniya kayo. Ito na po yung permit," he said, referring to his verbal approval.

(The national candidates can go ahead. Starting tomorrow, they can go around Manila to campaign. This statement is considered as their permit.)

"Basta maliwanag na tayo para mabura sa isipan yung gagawa pa ng kuwento [na hindi ko pinapayagan mangampaniya ang ibang kandidato]. Ito na, sinasabi ko na," he said.

(I want to make it clear to erase insinuations about possible controversies that I am disallowing other candidates to campaign in Manila. I am announcing the policy now.)

Manila Mayor @IskoMoreno says all candidates are welcome to campaign in the city of Manila: “Welcome po kayo mangampaniya dito. Hindi ninyo na kailangan mag apply ng motorcade permit, mag entablado po kayo dito… basta kung mag didikit kayo ng poster, don’t make it an eye sore.” pic.twitter.com/WukTKWLrOw — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) February 7, 2022

Domagoso said candidates who will campaign in Manila would only be asked to follow all election protocols enforced by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

"Kung kayo ay magdidikit ng poster, make sure wag ninyo naman gawing eye sore as much as possible," the mayor said.

(If you will mount posters, please make sure that it will not be an eye sore as much as possible.)

"Sumunod lang kayo sa alituntunin ng Comelec, wala na kayo maririnig sa akin," he said.

(Just follow the guidelines of the Comelec, and you will hear nothing from me.)

Domagoso also appealed to his supporters to take down his massive billboards that were sponsored along major thoroughfares as these do not conform with the poster size allowed by the Comelec.

"Nakikisuyo ako sa mga supporters na ibaba na po yung mga billboard sa highway. Lumalabag po kasi ito sa sukat na pinapayagan ng COMELEC," he said.

(I am appealing to my supporters to take down my billboards along highways. These violate the poster size allowed by the Comelec.)

"Okay lang po kung sa private property ninyo pero sa public spaces, pakibaba na po," he said.

(It's okay if you post it in a private property, but if it's in a public space, please take it down.)

The Comelec earlier said that campaign posters must not exceed 2 by 3 feet "except that, at the site and on the occasion of a public meeting or rally."

Election-related posters and streamers in sorties must not exceed 3 by 8 feet in size "provided that said streamers may be displayed 5 days

before the date of the meeting or rally," the Commission said in a resolution released in November 2021.

Aksyon Demokratiko and its slate will do its best to abide by all election rules, said Domagoso, whose pre-campaign events were usually jam-packed.

“It will not be a perfect campaign but pipilitin namin sumunod," he said, noting that he opted to have a "by invitation only" proclamation rally on February 8 to keep the physical distancing requirements prescribed by the Department of Health (DOH) to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

(It will not be a perfect campaign but we will try our best to abide by the rules.)

Domagoso said he hopes that his rivals for the presidency and other candidates would also enforce proper health protocols.

