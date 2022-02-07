Parents accompany their children as they line up for the administration of COVID-19 vaccine at the Manila Zoo on February 7, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Government officials are now working on a national roadmap so the country can move towards living with COVID-19.

According to National Action Plan Against COVID-19 Deputy Chief Implementer Vince Dizon, they are now working on the roadmap, which they hope to present to President Rodrigo Duterte and the Inter-Agency Task Force by early March.

"We feel that it is now time to start discussing and planning out a roadmap so we can already start living with COVID-19, and we will start doing that this month. And hopefully, we are targeting to finish this, and hopefully present to the IATF and to you, Mr. President, early March," he said.

Dizon said they also hope to bring down the number of daily COVID-19 cases to less than 1,000, as well as to open more vaccination sites, including schools and other private establishments.

The Philippines has so far tallied a total of 3,616,387 cases, of which 116,720 or 3.2 percent remain active. COVID-related deaths in the country rose to 54,538 on Monday, while recoveries reached 3,445,129.

The Philippines on Monday expanded its pediatric vaccination to children aged 5 to 11.

The program, which rolled out in six sites in Metro Manila and will later be expanded nationwide, has so far inoculated 7,416 kids in the age bracket, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez said in the briefing.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated 6.28 million children aged 12 to 17 as of Jan. 23 so far, according to DOH data.

In total, the country has fully inoculated 59.8 million individuals, while 60.7 million others have received an initial dose. There were also 8 million booster shots administered, as of Friday, based on official data.

