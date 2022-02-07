'Good riddance': Duterte blasts anti-vaxxers who die of COVID-19

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday lashed out anew against those who refuse to get vaccinated, telling them that he will not feel bad if they die of COVID-19.

This, after Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said 93 percent of those who died of COVID-19 in the Philippines are unvaccinated.

Individuals who have not been immunized against COVID-19 also account for 85 percent of severe and critical coronavirus cases in the country, according to Duque.

"I'm not trying to be morbid, but ang importante kasi sa akin, ma-control natin na walang mamatay. Ang problema nito, ang ating program includes, when we fight against the pandemic, includes really the elementary, basic, na dapat gawin sa isang tao, at magpabakuna," Duterte said in a taped public briefing.

(I'm not trying to be morbid, but what's important for me is that nobody dies. The problem is that our program in fighting the pandemic includes basic protocols and vaccination.)

"So sa inyo 'yan. Noon sinabi namin, ngayon sabihin ko ulit, ewan ko ilang beses na I have to say the statement, of course, with a warning, that you, sa sitwasyon ngayon, we are not over the hump. Hindi pa tayo magsabi na wala na," he added.

(So it's up to you. I've said this before and I'll say it again, I don't know how many times I have to say the statement, of course, with a warning, that you, our current situation, we are not over the hump. We cannot say that it is finished.)

Duterte said he does not understand how those who refuse to be vaccinated think.

"Ewan ko kung bakit may mga tao na nagre-resist. Ayaw. Alam nila, I really do not understand 'yung utak ng mga taong ito. Nakikita nila 'yung patay, sinasabi na ng mga eksperto, people in the government and the private sector, about the importance of the vaccination, but until people realize na kung nandiyan na, nasa ospital na, lahat naman ng nasa ospital ngayon, hindi bakunado," he said.

(I don't understand why there are people who resist. They just don't want it. They know, and I really do not understand how they think. They see those who died, experts, people in the government and the private sector have been talking about the importance of vaccination, but until people realize that once they get sick, once they are in the hospital, those that are in the hospital, they are unvaccinated.)

He also said he won't feel bad for those who are unvaccinated if they die.

"'Pag namatay kayo at hindi kayo bakunado, sabihin ko sa'yo, good riddance. Gusto mo mamatay eh, eh 'di sige. Maglakad-lakad ka at if you get contaminated, you will be awfully very very sorry for yourself and your family. 'Yun lang sa mga taong ayaw," Duterte said.

(If you die unvaccinated, I'll tell you, good riddance. You want to die, so be it. Walk around, and if you get contaminated, you will be very sorry for yourself and your family. Especially those who refuse to get vaccinated.)

The Department of Health, in an earlier separate statement, said that 77.4 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the country are individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

More than 71 percent of severe and critical cases also have not yet fully received their COVID-19 primary shots, according to the DOH.

The Philippines has so far tallied a total of 3,616,387 cases, of which 116,720 or 3.2 percent remain active. COVID-related deaths in the country rose to 54,538 on Monday, while recoveries reached 3,445,129.

The Philippines on Monday expanded its pediatric vaccination to children aged 5 to 11.

In total, the country has fully inoculated 59.8 million individuals, while 60.7 million others have received an initial dose. There were also 8 million booster shots administered, as of Friday, based on official data.

