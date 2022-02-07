File photo of Michael Yang. Handout

MANILA — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday urged the Department of Justice to facilitate the deportation of ex-presidential adviser Michael Yang for allegedly evading taxes and over his links with the purportedly anomalous Pharmally pandemic deals.

Yang was among individuals recommended by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to be charged with violation of the Plunder Law and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act for supposedly plundering public funds meant to address the pandemic.

According to Hontiveros, Yang is an undesirable alien since he never paid taxes, based on the Blue Ribbon Committee's probe on the issue.

"Nag-facilitate sila ng mga illegal na transaksyon sa overpriced pandemic supplies alang-alang sa isang bago at undercapitalized na dayuhang kompanya, sa detriment pa ng mga Pilipinong kompanya na may track record, may kapasidad, nag-o-offer ng dekalidad na produkto, at mas mura pa," she said.

Yang had denied actively facilitating the transaction between Pharmally and the Department of Budget and Management-Procurement Service, saying he only introduced "friends" to Pharmally executives to aid in the pandemic supply deals.

In 2017, a Malacañang video showed Yang introducing Duterte to Pharmally officials.

In its partial report, the committee said that Pharmally won some P11 billion in government contracts from 2020 to 2021 for face masks and COVID-19 test kits, even though it was only incorporated in 2019 and only had a capital of about P625,000.

The Blue Ribbon Committee said the government "favored an unqualified, undercapitalized company" that was assisted by Yang.

Hontiveros said she is hoping the DOJ and the Office of the Ombudsman will initiate an investigation of their own even though the entire Senate has yet to approve the panel's preliminary report on the Pharmally probe.

Duterte has repeatedly defended several officials involved and said the Pharmally deals were above board. He told senators though they can "crumple" the firm.

The President also threatened to personally campaign against Sen. Richard Gordon, who led the probe, while calling the Blue Ribbon Committee's investigation a "waste of time."

Gordon is running for senator in this year's elections. He denied the probe was meant to propel his reelection bid.

— With a report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

