Congress OKs 2-year validity for permit to carry firearms

MANILA - Congress has approved a bill giving a 2-year validity to permits to carry firearms outside of a person's residence or place of business.

This, after the Senate and House of Representatives ratified the validity period of the license to own and possess and permit to carry outside of firearms, amending Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Law.

Under the amendment, the Philippine National Police chief or any duly authorized representative shall issue a permit to carry firearms to any qualified person whose life is under actual threat or is in imminent danger due to the nature of his profession, occupation or business.

The permit shall be valid for 2 years from the date of the approval of the application, unless sooner revoked or suspended, according to the bill.

The measure also states that it shall be the burden of the applicant to prove the actual threat to his life by submitting a threat assessment certificate issued by the PNP.

The bill includes elected incumbent and former officials and active and retired military and law enforcement officers in the list of persons considered to be in imminent danger due to the nature of their profession , and are therefore exempted from the requirement of a threat assessment certificate.

The proposal also states that all licenses to possess a firearm, regardless of the type or classification, shall be renewed every 5 or ten years, at the option of the licensee.

It also states that the failure to renew a license or registration within the stated periods on two occasions shall cause the perpetual disqualification of the holder of the firearms from applying for any firearm license.

The bill is set to be transmitted to President Duterte for signature.