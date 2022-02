MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Monday that 89 out of 177 passed the Sanitary Engineer Licensure Examination given last January.

Marc Noblen Guzman de la Cruz of Mapua University-Manila topped the exams with an 83.80 percent rating.

Mapua University-Manila was the top performing school after 94.44 percent of its takers passed the board exam.

Here are the successful examinees.

