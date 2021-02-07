Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts Davao del Sur

MANILA - A magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolted Davao del Sur on Sunday morning, Phivolcs said.

The tremor happened at 7:28 a.m., 9 kilometers west of Magsaysay town. It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 16 kilometers, according to state seismologists.

The quake was not expected to cause damage and aftershocks, Phivolcs said.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity IV - Kidapawan City, Cotabato

Intensity II - Alabel, Sarangani

Intensity I - Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

-- With a report from Agence France-Presse

RELATED VIDEO