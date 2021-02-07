House bill seeks to triple separation benefit of laid off workers

Commuters line up to board the bus while observing health safety protocol, at the Roosevelt bus station in Quezon City on February 1, 2021. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A lawmaker has filed a bill that seeks to triple the separation benefit that laid off workers can claim from the Social Security System (SSS) as the COVID-19 pandemic continue to hit the economy.

Under House Bill 8594 filed by Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel, dislocated workers can claim unemployment benefits equal to 50 percent of their monthly salary for a maximum of 6 months.

Displaced workers may currently receive 50 percent of their monthly salary for a maximum of 2 months.

The benefit is available to SSS members who have paid at least 36 monthly contributions, 12 months of which should be in the period immediately preceding the month of involuntary separation.

Household staff and overseas Filipino workers may also avail of the benefit, according to Pimentel.

“We have to guarantee households income security and safeguard them against distress when breadwinners lose their jobs through no fault of their own,” he said in a statement Sunday.

Some 5 million Filipinos have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III earlier said. The agency has about P16 billion to assist those who lost their jobs and an additional P3 billion specifically for those who worked in the tourism sector, he said.

Among the severely hit were airlines and the tourism sector as the novel coronavirus prompted the public to stay home.

The Philippine economy had shrunk 8.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, resulting in a full year contraction of 9.5 percent, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).