Suspek sa pamamaril sa Ombudsman employee arestado

MAYNILA - Inaresto ng mga awtoridad ang suspek sa pamamaril sa isang empleyado ng Office of the Ombudsman sa Barangay San Agustin, Novaliches, Quezon City Lunes ng umaga.

Ang suspek ay isang 47-anyos na lalaki at residente ng Bayaya Street sa Barangay Bungad, Quezon City.

Ayon sa Quezon City Police District, halos isang linggo nilang minanmanan ang suspek na palipat-lipat ng inuuwian.

"After almost a week of painstaking, with the help of the CCTV footage taken from the MMDA and barangays, the escape route of the suspect was tracked down and followed from the crime scene up to his residence. The last CCTV footage where the suspect entered was in Brgy. San Agustin, Novaliches, Quezon City. Thereat, the group concentrated on the area and utilized several grapevines to point-out the whereabouts of the suspect," sabi ni QCPD District Director Brigadier General Nick Torre.

Noong Miyerkoles, Pebrero 1 nangyari ang insidente.

Batay sa report ng pulisya, nasa tapat ng isang banko sa Quezon Avenue ang biktima nang lumapit sa kaniya ang suspek at biglang hinablot ang bag nito.

Dito na siya binaril ng suspek at natamaan ang kanang dibdib ng biktima.

Nakatakas ang suspek.

Agad naman isinugod sa ospital ang biktima.

Dalawang basyo ng bala ng baril ang narekober sa pinangyarihan ng krimen.

Sa inisyal imbestigasyon ng pulisya, pagnanakaw ang posibleng motibo sa insidente.