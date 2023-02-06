Relasyon ng PH-SG, mas palalakasin ng bagong talagang ambassador

SINGAPORE - Dumating na sa Singapore ang bagong talaga at ika-13 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Philippines to the Republic of Singapore Medardo Antonio G. Macaraig. Matatandaang nagtapos ang paninilbihan ni dating Ambassador Joseph del Mar Yap noong Hunyo 2022.

Mainit ang pagsalubong sa bagong ambassador ng mga opisyal ng Embahada, maging ng mga kinatawan ng Ministry of Foreign Affairs at ng mga pinuno mula sa ASEAN Missions sa Singapore kabilang sina Thailand Ambassador Chutintorn Gongsakdi, Lao PDR Ambassador Sengkeo Pouangpadith, Brunei Darussalam High Commissioner Dato Paduka Haji Sidek bin Ali at Myanmar Charge d affaires Soe Myint.

(CENTER) PH Ambassador-designate to Singapore Medardo Antonio G. Macaraig | (L to R) Ambassador Chutintorn Gongsakdi (Thailand), Ambassador Sengkeo Pouangpadith (Lao PDR), High Commissioner Dato Paduka Haji Sidek bin Ali (Brunei Darussalam) at Charge d affaires Soe Myint (Myanmar)

Halos tatlong dekada ang karanasan ni Amb. Macaraig sa foreign service kabilang na ang naging serbisyo niya sa Ottawa, Canada; Saipan, CNMI; at Kuala Lumpur sa Malaysia.

Nais niyang ipagpatuloy at mas palakasin ang magandang relasyon ng Pilipinas at Singapore habang isinusulong ang kapakanan ng mga Pilipino sa bansa.

Ambassador Medardo Antonio G. Macaraig at iba pang mga opisyal at kawaii ng Embahada at attached agencies nito

“I am very pleased to have arrived here in Singapore as Philippine Ambassador to Singapore, a fellow ASEAN founding member and our valued partner in many key areas. Our relations have grown from strength to strength in more than half a century since the establishment of our diplomatic relations. As Ambassador, I will make it my mission to contribute to the continued flourishing of our partnership as well as the promotion of the interests of the 200,000 strong Filipino community who regard Singapore as their second home. I look forward to working with all of you towards the realization of our common goals,” pahayag ni Amb. Macaraig.