PCG can't board distressed Chinese vessel off Tacloban

Ten days have passed, and the distressed Chinese vessel MV Kai Da 899 is still docked off San Pedro Bay in Tacloban City.

The Philippine Coast Guard said on Monday that the vessel with its seven Chinese crew members is still being held in abeyance.

Meanwhile, the vessel's owner could still not present the certificate of registration and certification of ownership.

The PCG said it was able to get a copy of a certificate of deletion of ship registration issued by the Chinese government which means that the vessel is no longer safe for the voyage and no longer meets maritime safety standards.

To ensure the safety of the Chinese crew members, the coast guard led by Lt. Commander Ramil Montemar, Coast Guard chief Eastern Leyte-Tacloban, planned to board the vessel to check on the condition of the Chinese crew.

"At least okay, nakikipag-usap na sila," Montemar said.

The Chinese ship captain handed the Coast Guard official a cell phone to talk with their coordinator, identified as Cherry Song.

Song was identified as the woman who called the PCG and reported the situation of the distressed Chinese vessel last January 26.

"Ma'am, ang pagpunta po namin dito ay aalamin lang namin kung sila ay walang sakit, maayos ang kalagayan nila, kung may pangangailangan sila, dadalhin namin, Ma'am. Actually may dala po kaming kaunting pagkain, delata, bigas, tubig at saka fruits yun po ang activity namin," Montemar told Song over the phone.

Song told the Coast Guard official not to board the Chinese vessel. The explanation was not elaborated.

"Sige Ma'am, hindi na po kami aakyat dahil yan po ang inyong rason na ayaw ninyong magpa-board sa vessel. 'Yan po ay ginagalang namin, bilang tagapagpatupad po ng batas ng miyembro ng Philippine Coast Guard," Montemar was heard talking to the coordinator.

"Ang request niya, igalang 'yung kanilang karapatan na wag tayong mag-board, sinunod naman po natin because we respect the right of individual," Montemar told ABS-CBN News.

Montemar said the Chinese crew members are all accounted for and are in good condition.

BRP Cabra, which towed the distressed vessel from Eastern Samar to Tacloban City, is also anchored off San Pedro Bay to watch over as a sentinel.

PCG also inspected the oil spill boom installed around the vessel to protect the area from possible oil leakage. - report by Sharon Evite