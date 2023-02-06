Backstage photo of Enhypen during the K-pop group's 3-day concert in Manila from February 3 to 5, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@ENHYPEN

MANILA — Philippine transport authorities said Monday they were looking into a viral video showing airport personnel supposedly exhibiting "unprofessional behavior" while the members of K-pop boy group Enhypen were undergoing security screening.

On Monday, the hashtag #MIAAdoBetter topped Twitter's list of trending topics in the Philippines, as fans expressed outrage towards the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) over the video showing a female airport employee apparently giggling while frisking the K-pop singers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

This screenshot shows a list of trending Twitter topics in the Philippines at around 11 a.m. Monday.

Fans found the facial expressions made by the employee as inappropriate. They were also dismayed by other airport personnel, who can be seen in the viral clip taking photos or videos of the Enhypen members with their phones.

In a statement, the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) said it was looking into the issue.

"The management is currently investigating the matter to determine the extent of violation committed based on existing rules and security screening protocols if any, and impose appropriate administrative sanctions, should it be necessary," the OST said.

"While we understand the excitement brought about by the presence of these Korean artists, we remind not only our personnel, but all airport users, that unauthorized filming at our security screening checkpoints is not allowed as a matter of policy," it added.

The OTS assured the public that it would "never tolerate any unprofessional behavior."

Separately, OTS Administrator Mao Ranada Aplasca said the actions of the female personnel in the video were "not proper."

On Sunday, Enhypen's management company Belift Lab reminded fans of "etiquette rules" during their artists' arrivals and departures at airports.

"Belift Lab is strengthening its security during artists’ travel inside the airport in order to prevent further safety issues. We strongly advise you to comply with... fan etiquette in all areas of the airports including security areas to ensure artists’ safety and maintain order in airports," it said in a statement posted on fan community app WeVerse.

The company asked fans to refrain from taking photos or videos of the Enhypen members in "areas where recording is not permitted," including inside airports.

Over the weekend, Enhypen — which has over 6.2 million Twitter followers — held a 3-day concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

— With reports from MJ Felipe and Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News