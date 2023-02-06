President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Feb. 6, 2023. Presidential Communications Office handout

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday assured the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) that the government would continue to support the hospital to reduce the number of deaths from renal and kidney diseases.

Marcos gave the remark during the 40th founding anniversary of NKTI where he was invited as the keynote speaker.

“We are committed to supporting NKTI in all these noble endeavors and together I am confident that we can rise to the challenge of fighting kidney and renal disease so that our people can leave better, live longer lives,” he said in his speech.

“With many deaths attributed to kidney disease in our country, it is imperative that we ensure that dialysis treatment will be readily available, accessible, and cost-effective for our fellow Filipinos,” he said.

“The ultimate goal is to lower the death and disabilities associated with kidney disease and kidney failure, especially for those who are not able to access dialysis treatment due to

the high cost,” he said.

Marcos lauded the NKTI’s staff for transforming the hospital from a “two-ward, 50-bed facility… into a 50-building complex with 383 beds, providing round-the-clock emergency services and state-of-the-art medical care.”

“Since its inception in 1983, almost 400,000 patients have been given quality renal care, including transplants, dialysis, and treatments sessions. Thanks to the men and women of NKTI,” he said, noting that the facility was built during the administration of his father and namesake former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“With the NKTI’s numerous achievements, your institution stays true to its core mission of providing readily accessible medical assistance to meet the demands of our people,” he said.

The President ended his speech by thanking the NKTI’s personnel for “providing adequate and responsive healthcare services is vital to our collective goal of realizing a strong, robust and globally competitive citizenry.”

“I also want to thank you for sharing the best practices, research developments, and training provided to various health care professionals and individuals all over the country,” the President said.

“For all these reasons we owe you a debt that cannot be repaid and we will see to it that your institution gets all the help that is necessary for its advancement and its progress,” he said.

In a brief statement to reporters after the event, Marcos said that he made it a point to visit the facility and its patients during its founding anniversary.

“Kaya ako nandito para kahit papano ay malaman nila na hindi sila, hindi yung kanilang sakripisyo ay hindi naman kinakalimutan at naramdaman ng lahat ng Filipino,” he said.

Meanwhile, Quezon province Governor Helen Tan, who also attended the NKTI event, said that the administration’s push to create specialty hospitals in rural areas has begun but may need more funding.

A “multi-specialty medical center” is already being constructed in Tayabas City, Tan told reporters in a chance interview.

“Hindi na sila makikipagsiksiksan sa Metro Manila. Instead, inilalapit natin sa kanila ang serbisyo,” she said.

When asked when the new hospital in Tayabas will open, the former chairperson of the House Committee on Health said: “After 3 years. Kulang pa din ang pondo.”

Additional funds are needed as the multi-specialty medical center will cater to patients who need chemotherapeutic and dialysis services, she said.