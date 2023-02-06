MANILA - A total of 77 senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines took their oath before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacañang Palace on Monday.

It was the first time the ceremony was held since Marcos Jr. took office as president.

Look: After a suspension of 3 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most important traditions of the Armed Forces of the Philippines - the oath-taking of newly promoted general and flag officers before the Commander-in-Chief, was held again at Malacañan Palace📸PAO AFP pic.twitter.com/M82Z2rca6N — Leila Vicente (@leilavicente05) February 6, 2023

Among those who took their oath were Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura, Vice Chief of Staff of the AFP; Lt. Gen. Rowen Tolentino, superintendent of the Philippine Military Academy; VADM Toribio Adaci Jr., Flag-Officer-in-Command of the Philippine Navy; Lt. Gen. Stephen Parreño, commanding general of the Philippine Air Force; and Lt. Gen. Efren Baluyot, commander of the AFP Southern Luzon Command, among others.

Marcos Jr. congratulated the newly promoted officers and reminded them of their mission to protect the country's interests.

"That is why it is up to us to make sure that we know very well how to use the tools that are given us to the best effect for the national interest," Marcos said.

He also reminded them of the changing security landscape, and the importance of keeping up with these changes.

"The role of the AFP and the role of its commanders has certainly changed. And that is why it is important that we continue to keep up with the times," Marcos said.

"The AFP has never failed in that mission and I only hope to continue to inspire to keep up the good work and keep the Philippines safe," he added.