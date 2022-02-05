Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. on Saturda said that the rollout of vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years old will push through on Monday following the arrival of 780,000 doses of reformulated Pfizer vaccines.

Galvez, in a statement, assured that the Pfizer vaccines will be safe for children, despite the concern of some parents.

“Masaya po kaming ibalita na matutuloy na ang ating rollout sa pagbabakuna para sa batang edad lima hanggang onse sa Lunes. Gusto ko pong siguraduhin ang ating mga magulang na ang bakuna pong ito ay ligtas at masusing pinag-aralan ng mga pinakamahusay na siyentipiko sa buong mundo,” he said.

Galvez said that the vaccination of children will bring a greater sense of normalcy to the Filipinos' lives as it will provide an increased level of protection against COVID-19.

“Alam natin na napaka-emosyonal nito sa atin, sinasabi nating may kagat ito sa puso dahil nakikita natin pwede na magsama-sama ang pamilya sa paglabas," said Galvez.

“Pangalawa, ang ating mga kabataan ay hindi natin ire-restrict at sila po ay pwede nang maglaro at magkaroon ng face-to-face learning. Kailangan natin ito para mapangalagaan ang social development ng ating next generation.”

As of now, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration for 5 to 11 year-olds.

The formulation for the said age group is lower compared to those administered to the older groups.

Galvez said the Philippine government purchased 30 million doses of the reformulated Pfizer vaccines, of which 7.5 million will arrive in the first quarter and another 7.5 million in the second quarter.

The vaccine czar said some 160,000 children aged five to 11 years have so far been registered for the pilot vaccination in Metro Manila.

“They are very eager to participate in this vaccination program because we all know that we are not safe until everyone is safe, and we saw that the people are suffering also,” Galvez said.

Among the initial vaccination sites identified in Metro Manila are the Philippine Heart Center, National Children's Hospital, Philippine Children's Medical Center, Fil Oil Gym in San Juan City, Manila Zoo, and SM North Edsa.