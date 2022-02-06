Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr and running mate Davao City vice mayor Sara Duterte greet supporters during the team's grand caravan along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on December 8,2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Davao City Mayor and vice-presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio on Sunday denied that there are plans for her to replace presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as president, should he be disqualified.

Duterte-Carpio, who is currently running as Marcos Jr.'s vice-president, said she finds the idea unpleasant since both of them have yet to win in the elections.

"There is no discussion between me and Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos about the disqualification charges against him. Personally, I find talks about me ‘possibly replacing ‘ a President Bongbong Marcos exceptionally unpleasant as — in reality — both of us are yet to win the elections. It is putting the cart before the horse," she said in a statement.

"I am not entertaining the thoughts of a possible replacement as I also do not look forward to a scenario of a disqualified BBM — before or after the elections," she added.

Duterte-Carpio also said she believes Marcos Jr. would not be disqualified since the cases against him have no basis.

"I maintain that the disqualification cases filed against BBM have no basis at all — orchestrated by anti-Marcos forces desperate to regain control of our country, never mind if they sow divisiveness among our people, never mind if they undermine our freedom, never mind if they make a mockery of our laws," she said.

The Commission on Elections has yet to release its decision on the disqualification cases, which cited Marcos Jr.’s failure to file income tax returns and pay the corresponding deficiency.

Former Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon, however, has been very vocal about why the son of the former dictator should be disqualified.

Guanzon has alleged that Commissioner Aimee Ferolino, who is in-charge of writing the poll body's decision has been delaying ruling on the issue.

Ferolino meanwhile has denied the allegation.

