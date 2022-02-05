Lacson hits double standard in Duterte administration

Sen. Panfilo Lacson talks to reporters in this file photo. ABS-CBN News

Sen. Panfilo Lacson said the biggest problem in President Rodrigo Duterte's government is having double standard when it comes to his allies.

"Ang napakalaking pagkakamali? Double standard. Kasi 'pag ikaw namumuno iba ang tingin mo sa kaalyado mo sa kaibigan mo kaysa sa perceived mong kaaway mo," said Lacson during an interview on Korina Sanchez's "Upuan ng Katotohanan" that aired on A2Z and Kapamilya channels.

Lacson, who is among the candidates running for the presidency this May, cited the cases involving Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. and Philippine Health Insurance Inc. as examples.

"'Yung sa Pharmally, parang dinidefend pa samantalang kitang kita na ang lumalabas na ebidensya. PhilHealth, 'di ba nung una ayaw pang tanggalin (ang lider). Napilitan lang kasi napaka overwhelming ng nakuha naming ebidensya," he said.

"Worse, may pandemya pa."

Just recently, the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Tuesday recommended the filing of criminal charges against Health Secretary Francisco Duque and others linked to the government's alleged multibillion-peso pandemic supply deals with Pharmally in 2020 and 2021.

The panel, chaired by Sen. Richard Gordon, flagged Duque for violations of R.A. 3019 or the “Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act” along with plunder over the alleged misuse of the pandemic response funds.

Last year, PhilHealth was also linked to a fiasco with allegations of widespread corruption in the agency forcing the resignation of several of the agency’s officials.