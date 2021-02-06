QC sets up initial 24 vaccination sites, mostly at public schools

The Quezon City government has intensified preparations for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, setting an initial 24 inoculation sites, it announced on Saturday.

The vaccination sites included all public schools, because those are the most strategic and efficient venues for the inoculation.

"Schools have ample space to ensure the free movement of personnel and to implement social distancing. They are also the nearest venues from our health centers, where the vaccines coming from Zuellig to our cold storage facility will be stored," Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement.

City health officials have inspected triage areas, together with representatives from the Zuellig Pharmaceutical Co., the city engineers, city general services department, and information technology development department.

Each inoculation site will have areas for waiting, registration, counseling, screening, vaccination, and observation.

The city and Zuellig also made sure that each vaccination site has a unidirectional workflow — a point each for entry and exit — and comfort rooms.

City health department head Dr. Esperanza Anita Escaño-Arias noted the careful handling of the vaccines, citing that it cannot be exposed to direct sunlight.

"To avoid wastage of the vaccine, the vaccination itself should take place in a covered facility. The vaccine is very sensitive lalo na kapag naarawan," said Arias.

Twenty-two employees will be designated per vaccination site. Each team will be composed of physicians, marshals, vaccinators, counselors, and admin staff.

There will also be a generator set on standby, and a barangay ambulance.

Besides schools, more sites will be added as the city finalizes talks with the dioceses of Cubao and Novaliches, which offered their parishes as inoculation venues.

The city plans to vaccinate 1.05 million people initially based on the priority list prepared by the Department of Health.

The list includes public and private healthcare workers, barangay frontliners, senior citizens, persons with disability, uniformed personnel, and indigent families.

The city earlier signed a tripartite agreement with the national government through the Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease and AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals Philippines.