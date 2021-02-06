PH logs 1,941 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 535,000

Commuters use the LRT-2 Santolan station on January 22, 2021 as the station reopens to the public. The station has been non-operational since October 2019 after a fire damaged some of its equipment. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines on Saturday reported 1,941 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, as the Department of Health (DOH) recorded more cases of the supposedly more transmissible coronavirus variant in the country.

The day’s cases pushed the country’s total number of infections to 535,521, but it does not include results from 4 laboratories that failed to submit data to the COVID-19 Data Repository System (CDRS) on Friday.

This is also the 6th straight day that new cases were fewer than 2,000, data showed.

Active cases are now at 35,946, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Some 95.2 percent of those with the disease are asymptomatic or are experiencing mild symptoms.

Deaths climbed to 11,110 after 52 more fatalities were recorded. This is the 8th straight day that the daily deaths exceeded 50. The newly-reported fatalities ranged from 55 to 80 from Jan. 30 to Friday.

Recoveries, meanwhile, went up by 234 to 488,465. Recoveries account for the 91.2 percent of the total cases.

On Friday, the DOH reported 8 new cases of the UK COVID-19 variant, with some patients being infected without any travel history or exposure to a patient with the new strain.

The health department earlier in the day reiterated to reporters that it was still premature to declare that there has already been community transmission of the new variant.

