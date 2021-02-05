Parañaque cold-storage facility can take in 2M vaccine doses this month, says exec

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—Coronavirus mitigation officials on Friday visited storage facilities of Royal Cargo Inc. in Parañaque City, as part of government preparations for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and the National Task Force against COVID-19 are eyeing more cold storage firms as depots for the vaccines expected to arrive in the country soon.

Royal Cargo chairman and group CEO Michael Kurt Raeuber said the company's cold chain facilities can store up to 2 million doses by February, and another 8 million doses from March to April.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Royal Cargo has enough facilities to cover all the temperature requirements of the different vaccine brands.

“The container vans can be used for transportation of the vaccines under a temperature-controlled environment because the refrigerated containers can go as low as minus-35, and as high as ambient temperature,” Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr., NTF COVID-19 chief implementer and designated vaccine czar, said in a statement.

Friday's visit to the Royal Cargo facility is part of the government's efforts to scale up the country's cold storage facilities to prepare for the rollout of the national vaccine program.

— With a report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News