DOH assures measles vaccines safe as it rolls out metro-wide inoculation drive

A child reacts during a Philippine Red Cross Measles Outbreak Vaccination Response activity in Baseco compound, a slum area in Manila, on February 16, 2019. Noel Celis, AFP/File

MANILA - A health official on Saturday urged parents in Metro Manila to have their kids vaccinated against measles and mumps, as the health department rolled out its month-long inoculation drive.

Dr. Corazon Flores, regional director of the Department of Health-Metro Manila Center for Health Development said the vaccines to be used for children have been tried and tested.

"Ang ating bakuna sa measles ito ay ligtas, epektibo at matagal na pong ginagamit natin, 'yung noong bata [pa] nabakunahan na po kontra measles at protektado po," Flores said in a public press briefing.

(Our measles vaccines are safe, effective, and have been used for a long time. It has been used since we were young.)

The health department rolled out an immunization drive against measles and mumps, as they projected an increase in cases - citing parents who voiced fears of going out during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Flores said around 30 percent of children aged 5 until 59 months in the metropolis have been vaccinated.

To increase the number of children who get vaccinated, health workers go around households to encourage parents to have their children inoculated.

Health centers also put up vaccination posts, and authorities leave it up to local officials to set up vaccine sites in basketball courts and other open areas to follow current COVID-19 protocols.

"'Yung gagawin nating pagbabakuna ay may safety protocols. handwashing, may PPE ang health workers at ang nanay at anak ay mag-aano ng physical distancing, ibibigay po natin ang kaukulang paraan para maproteksyonan ang mga bata," Flores said.



(We will observe safety protocols in the vaccination. There's handwashing, health workers have protective equipment and mothers and their children will be requested to physical distance. We will give ways to protect the children.)

Parents may also expect schedules to be put out in case they want their children vaccinated.