DFA: No new COVID-19 fatality recorded among Filipinos overseas

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 14,395 as 6 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday.

The DFA reported no new recovery and no new fatality among COVID-19 cases.

This is the second day this week that the DFA recorded single-digit new cases and no new recovery.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 4,389 as 9,052 of those infected have recovered, while 954 have died.

Those undergoing treatment were broken down as follows by region: 798 in the Asia Pacific, 777 in Europe, 2,709 in the Middle East and Africa, and 105 in the Americas.

05 February 2021



Today, the DFA received reports confirming 6 new COVID-19 cases, no new recovery, and no new fatality among Filipinos abroad. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/E1M6AqeDtG — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) February 5, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 533,587 people. The tally includes 11,058 deaths, 488,274 recoveries, and 34,255 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that almost 105 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.2 million people have died while more than 58 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: