CHR: Probe underway after Silay police paraded COVID protocol breakers

Photos from Silay police via Romeo Subaldo

MANILA — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) slammed on Saturday an incident in Silay city, Negros Occidental, where the police paraded residents caught breaking health protocols to stem COVID-19, adding it would launch a probe on the matter.

A video posted on social media Friday by Silay police showed residents marching on a road with their arms raised forward, following a police patrol car.

The residents were supposedly caught stepping out of their homes without a face mask, a violation of the city’s ordinance, police said.

They were then taken to a gymnasium, and were then ordered to stare at an empty coffin. Photos also showed that the residents wore face masks during the ordeal.

Silay Police Chief Maj. Rolly Pondevilla said authorities wanted to lecture rule breakers on the consequence of not wearing a mask, a first-offense penalty instead of being charged for the violation.

A seminar was conducted at the gymnasium about the importance of following health protocols, according to the police chief.

“Ang purpose talaga nito na para mapapaalahanan sila na mag-ingat dahil may pandemic. Nagbibigay tayo ng seminar sa kanila at nagbibigay ng reminder na pwede silang mamatay at ipasok sa kabaong kung hindi sila mag-iingat,” Pondevilla said in dialect.

(It was meant to remind residents they should follow health protocols due to the pandemic. We conducted a seminar and reminded them they could die if they do not take care of themselves.)

Details are yet to be available regarding the number of residents who were caught and were asked to march on Friday.

But the CHR described the incident as “cruel, inhuman, and degrading,” noting that the punishment is penalized under the law.

The constitutional body added that while everyone needed to work together to stem the spread of the deadly virus, human rights should still be kept in mind during the health protocol’s implementation.

“We continuously remind law enforcers to adhere to human rights-based policing, including respect for every person's dignity . . . The present national health crisis is a human rights issue, not a mere law enforcement agenda,” the statement read.

The agency’s office in Region VI will conduct the probe, and will hear the city police’s side on the matter. The CHR said it is expecting the cooperation of the authorities involved in the incident.

“Parading alleged quarantine violators on the streets may amount to cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment or punishment penalized by Republic Act No. 9745 (Anti-Torture Act) and barred by Convention Against Torture signed by the Philippines,” the CHR said.

The constitutional office also reminded law enforcers to coordinate with public health experts “on how to better explain and ensure compliance to health safety protocols” as the pandemic persisted. — With a report from Romeo Subaldo