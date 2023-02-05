Several people were injured after the steel beams of a newly opened food park collapsed Sunday night in Cebu. Courtesy: Christine Pastolero

Several people were reported injured after the steel beams of a newly opened food park collapsed Sunday night in Cebu.

The incident at the food park, located in Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, also happened on the same night it opened to the public.

According to Christine Pastolero, who owned a stall in the park, everything happened so fast, but luckily there was a doctor at the scene.

“May gani naay doctor nga tag-iya sab didto maoy ni response. Gidala ang mga injured sa hospital (Good thing there was a doctor that responded, the injured were brought to the hospital),” she said.

Pastolero noted that the incident happened only a few minutes after the city's mayor left to grace its opening.

The food park’s roofing was made of steel beams and plastic. The area was also experiencing a downpour when the incident happened.

Approximately nine individuals were injured and brought to the hospital for treatment, according to Elmer Inoc of the Lapu-Lapu City NERVE Command Center.

He clarified that the victims only incurred minor injuries.

However, they are still consolidating the total number of injuries as there are some who were treated by their personnel on site.

No casualties were recorded from the incident. The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office is now looking for the owner of the food park for investigation.

Meanwhile, stall owners are also seeking a swift probe into the incident. —Report from Annie Perez