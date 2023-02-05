OFs sa UK at Germany hinikayat ng gobyerno na mag-invest sa RDB2

LONDON - Kakambal ng Philippine Economic Briefing sa Frankfurt at London ang panunuyo ng gobyerno na mag-invest sa Pilipinas. Hindi sa foreign investors, kundi sa mga Overseas Filipinos (OFs) sa UK at Germany.

Sa Germany, pinangungunahan ni Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno kasama si Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman at Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan sa pag-alok sa overseas Filipinos na mag-invest sa Retail Dollar Bond (RDB) 2.

“It‘s really to provide instruments of the government for our overseas Filipinos and it‘s something that is accessible because the minimum is 300 (US dollars). Accessible as well because we have the channels. You don’t have to go to Manila to be able to invest,“ sabi ni Rosalia de Leon, National Treasurer.

Ayon kay Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, malaki ang interes sa investment ang mga Pilipino sa Germany.

“We had a meeting with the Filipino community because we planned to float the dollar denominated retail bonds and they were very much interested,” sabi ni Sec. Diokno, Department of Finance.

Sa investment daw na ito, wala raw babayarang tax sa gobyerno. Makakatulong pa sa kabuhayan at maging sa ekonomiya ng Pilipinas.

“The Bureau of Treasury has planned a Retail Dollar Bond 2, pwedeng mag-invest ang mga katulad natin, with a minimum investment of only $300 with a higher interest in the process,” sabi ni Francis Chua, Development Bank of the Philippines.

Ang RDBs ay government securities na may fixed interest na nakapaloob sa term of bond para sa retail at individual investors.

May mga Pilipino na ring nasubukan ito. “Yung naipon ko, kaysa ilagay ko sa banko, napakababa nga ng interest, at least sa Retail Bond ay mas malaki ang interest, kaya napalago ko ang savings ko.

"Kaya ang mangyayari yung pera na naipon ko ay naidagdag ko sa pambili ng lupa. Ang Retail Bond kasi kapag na- isyu ng government ang pera na naiipon natin doon ay na pini-finance natin sa anumang proyekto ng gobyerno,” sabi ni Rene Mangune, Pinoy investor sa Frankfurt.

Sa unang RDB noong 2021, nakaiponn ang gobyerno ng 1.6 billion dollars kung saan ang minimum placement ay 300 US dollars. Ngayong taon ang RDB2 ay may halaga nang 3-bilyong dolyar.

“As long as you can open a dollar account with the Landbank, and of course when we launch it, you will be able to order the bond already. You don’t need to be in the Philippines. We would like to tap the big number of Filipinos overseas to be able to help the Philippines in funding our priority plans and programs,” sabi ni de Leon, National Treasurer.

Ito raw ang investment na walang budol sa OFWs. Kaya masigasig sa panghihikayat ang top economic officials ng bansa sa mga Pilipino sa UK at Germany na tumulong sa pagpapaunlad ng ekonomiya ng Pilipinas sa pamamagitan Retail Dollar Bond 2 na ilulunsad ngayong Abril.

Ginanap at Philippine Econimic Briefing at financial literacy sessions ng pinangunahan ng top economic managers ng Pilipinas mula January 22-26 sa Frankfurt at London.

(Mga larawan mula kay Ernie Delgado sa London, England at Philippine Consulate General sa Frankfurt)

