Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks Davao de Oro

MANILA - A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocked Davao de Oro Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The tectonic tremor hit 7 kilometers northwest of Compostela town in Davao de Oro province around 5:59 p.m. Sunday.
The quake had a depth of 15 kilometers.
According to Phivolcs, Sunday’s earthquake was an aftershock of Wednesday’s magnitude 6.0 earthquake.
Intensity V was felt in Nabunturan town in Davao de Oro, while Intensity II was reported in the towns of Compostela and New Bataan.
Intensity I was also reported in Maco, Davao de Oro, while Instrumental Intensity I was reported in Davao City.
No aftershocks are expected but the tremor is expected to cause damage, Phivolcs said.
