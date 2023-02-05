LOOK: British-Pinoy NHS nurses among those invited to Buckingham Palace reception

LONDON - Senior-level British-Filipino nurses in the National Health Service UK, the likes of May Parsons, Dennis Singson, Louie Horne, Oliver Soriano, and Jen Rubino were among those invited at a reception at Buckingham Palace, given by The King and The Queen Consort to celebrate British East and South-East Asian Community in the UK on Wednesday, February 1.

“It was a night to remember meeting the Royal Family and their staff,” said Louie Horne in her Twitter post.

Community organizer and director of The Voice of Domestic Workers Marissa Begonia was also invited to the event.

Photos by Louie Horne and Marissa Begonia