PRC mulling resorting to online exams in more fields

MANILA—The country is prepared to conduct licensure examinations this year as COVID-19 remains a threat and government transitions to the guidelines adhering to the so-called new normal, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said on Saturday.

Computer-based licensure tests, hybrid type of examinations, and vaccination requirements for examinees and personnel are part of the commission's plans, according to PRC chairperson Teofilo Pilando, Jr.

This can still be modified, Pilando said, depending on the resources, the number of examinees, connectivity, and the availability of testing sites with Internet.

"This will be a transition from the conventional pen and paper exam and will be more manageable given current conditions. . . again this will depend on the rules, technology, available resources and acceptability by all concerned stakeholders," Pilando said in a public briefing.

So far, the board exams for psychologists have been computer-based, according to the official.

But he said PRC is also looking into likely having the following licensure examinations computerized:

Aeronautical engineering

Dental hygienist and technologist

Guidance and counseling

Geologist

Metallurgical engineering

Naval architecture

Sanitary engineering

He emphasized that safety protocols, such as COVID-19 vaccination, will be "strictly implemented" during the preparation, during, and post-preparation of the examinations.

This safety measures include presenting a negative RT-PCR result, a certificate for 14-day quarantine, wearing of face masks, and physical distancing, among other things.

"The commission encourages everyone to get vaccinated. In fact, ngayon nakikipag-ugnayan na kami with DOH and IATF para ma-amend ’yung joint administrative order namin para tanggapin na lang din ’yung vaccination card in lieu of RT-PCR test or certificate of quarantine para sa examinees and exam personnel," he said.

"Sumusunod din po ang PRC sa additional requirements ng local government units, kasi minsan nagre-require sila ng antigen tests. . . and the like."

WATCH

Video from PTV

While health-related licensure examinations were prioritized in the past 2 years, Pilando said this would no longer be the case this 2022.

"Aspiring professionals have to be able to take their examinations. Although currently we still have to . . . give allowances dito sa health-related disciplines dahil sila po, hindi lang demand sa atin, kundi pati overseas ang health-related professions," Pilando said.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 forced the cancellation of some PRC exams, which were rescheduled last year.

The Supreme Court, for the first time, also shifted to a digital bar exams this year, allowing the examinees to use their laptops for the tests.

The country is reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant, which caused record-high cases last month. The surge of infections also stretched the country's testing capacity.