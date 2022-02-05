MANILA—The Philippine National Police (PNP) has arrested 618 individuals for violating the country's election gun ban, most of them in Metro Manila, its spokesperson said on Saturday.

Police Spokesperson Police Col. Jean Fajardo said the individuals violated the Omnibus Election Code prohibiting carrying firearms outside of their residence and business areas.

"As of February 5, umabot na po sa 699 ang operations na kinonduct ng PNP para po i-implement ang gun ban at mayroon na po tayong naaresto na 618 na katao na lumabag po sa umiiral na gun ban," Fajardo said in a televised public briefing.

"Karamihan po sa naaresto na 'yan, karamihan ay nasa NCR na po."

The gun ban for the 2022 elections will be in effect until June 8, but no individual would be barred from applying for exemption, the PNP earlier said.

Those who want to be exempted from the gun ban could apply at the Comelec.

"Bawal po ang pagdadala ng kahit anong klaseng baril except of course ’yung mga authorized sa Comelec resolution katulad ng mga members ng law enforcement agencies at mga dispersing personnel ng financial institutions," she explained.

Comelec earlier said that any violation of the provisions of its gun ban resolution would be considered an election offense, the penalty for which is 1 to 6 years imprisonment, without possibility of probation. Offenders will also lose their right to vote and be perpetually disqualified from holding public office.

Video from PTV​