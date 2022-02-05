People are inoculated against COVID-19 at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange in Paranaque CIty on January 28, 2022, the last day of the We Vax as One: Mobile Vaccination Drive in the public transport terminal. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday listed 7,689 more COVID-19 cases, the 5th straight day that new infections were fewer than 10,000, data from the health department showed.

The country now has 3,601,471 total confirmed novel coronavirus infections, 136,436 of whom are still battling the disease.

The positivity rate was at 23.3 percent, based on samples received from 40,075 individuals on Thursday, the 4 p.m. bulletin showed.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said the positivity rate was the lowest in more than a month, or since January 1.

"There is a decline in active cases for the 8th straight day," he noted.

An additional death was confirmed due to COVID-19, but this was recorded in May last year. A duplicate, a fatality, was removed from the cumulative total, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The agency acknowledged the late reporting and said the circumstance was due to the "late encoding of death information to COVIDKaya."

"This issue is currently being coordinated with the Epidemiology and Surveillance Units to ensure information is up to date," the DOH said.

Total fatalities remained at 54,214; recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 22,539 to 3,410,821.

A relatively high number of recuperations may still be recorded in the coming days due to the high number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Six laboratories failed to submit on time.

