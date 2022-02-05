MaryKay Loss Carlson, Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in New Delhi, looks on while visiting the golden temple in Amritsar on November 5, 2017. Narinder Nanu, AFP/file

MANILA—MaryKay Carlson, a long-time diplomat, is set to become the United States' next ambassador to the Philippines, the White House said on Friday.

US President Joe Biden intends to nominate Carlson, who currently serves as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the position, a statement read.

Heather Variava has been ad interim Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Manila since last September.

Carlson had been Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi, India for 3 years. She was Chargé d’Affaires for 10 months, the White House said.

According to the White House website, Carlson has been in foreign service since 1985 and won numerous accolades for her work.

"She has also served at US diplomatic missions in China (twice), Ukraine, Hong Kong, Mozambique, Kenya, and the Dominican Republic," the statement added.

"Her domestic assignments include Director of the Secretary’s Executive Secretariat Staff and Deputy Director of Korean Affairs."

