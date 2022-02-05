Isko Moreno: Rule of law should be observed on West PH Sea

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian pays a courtesy call on Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno in this December 2019 file photo. Handout photo/file

Manila mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso said he does not consider China as an enemy as far as the West Philippine Sea issue is concerned.

But in an interview with broadcaster Korina Sanchez-Roxas that aired Saturday on A2Z and the Kapamilya Channel, Domagoso said China will have to honor the Hague ruling that affirmed Filipinos’ rights in the West Philippine Sea.

"I cannot blame (China president) Xi Jinping thinking that West Philippines Sea is theirs, but the same thinking should be given to us. It's ours also," said the Manila mayor.

"In the meantime, we're winning in Hague, rule of law must be observed. Contracts and agreements should be recognized."

The Hague ruling, which the Philippines won against Beijing, declared there was no legal basis for China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea, a vital International trade route.

The ruling invalidated China’s nine-dash line territorial claim over the South China Sea, but Beijing has rejected the verdict.