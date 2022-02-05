Gordon: 3 senators reluctant to sign Pharmally report

MANILA—Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman Richard Gordon said on Saturday that 3 senators have been hesitant to sign his report on the government's allegedly anomalous pandemic deals with Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

Gordon told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo that 11 senators had already committed to signing the 113-page report, alleging that President Rodrigo Duterte "condoned" the supposedly overpriced supply deals with Pharmally.

But 3 senators were still mulling whether to sign the report over what Gordon said was their relationship with Duterte.

" ’Yung tatlo, minumuni-muni pa kung pipirmahan nila na maglalagay sila ng amendment dahil ayaw nila masangkot ’yung pangulo," Gordon said. " ’Yung tatlo na ’yun, nag-aalangan sila kung meron ba tayong sapat na katibayan sa pangulo."

Gordon said that the lawmakers shouldn't hesitate because not doing so over their ties to the president would result in waste of government resources.

"Dapat pirmahan natin para mapag-usapan sa senado at masupalpal o mapatunayan ’yung sinasabi ng committee pagbalik natin sa senado after the elections," Gordon said.

"Kung ang tutuntunin mo ay ang pagkakaibigan mo sa presidente, hindi maganda ’yun. Kung ang tuntunin mo ay ’yung karapatan ng tao at ’yung tungkulin mo sa bayan at ’yung tama, ’yun ang dapat mong sundin."

Gordon declined to name the senators, as they promised to him that they would sign the report and were only still studying it.

"Inaaddress lang nila ’yung concern nila doon sa pangulo," Gordon said.

The Blue Ribbon Committee chair reiterated that Pharmally was a company with about P600,000 in capital, but was still favored for pandemic supply contracts. He also said that Duterte's erstwhile economic adviser, Michael Yang, had ties to the company, and government officials involved in the deals were presidential appointees.

"Mahirap itanggi na hindi nalalaman ng pangulo, dahil ang pangulo ang naglagay sa pamamagitan ni Bong Go na walang lulusot na appointment kung hindi dadaan kay Bong Go," Gordon said. "Lahat ’yan mga campaigner ng pangulo, pawang mga taga-Davao."

Gordon also pointed out how the president lashed out at those involved in the investigation into the allegedly anomalous deals, including the senator himself.

"You are breaking the basic rule of separation of powers na ang lehislatura pwede magkaroon ng oversight function para makita kung ’yung perang binibigay natin sa executive ay ginagamit ng tama," the senator said.