MANILA—Poll watchdog Kawani Kontra Daya was revived on Saturday to become one of the groups keeping a vigilant eye on the 2022 elections.

The group, also known as KKD, is composed of former and current government officials, and was first put up in 2010 in the wake of the "Hello, Garci" scandal during the Arroyo administration.

Its convener, Rosario Deblois of the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority, said the KKD's reestablishment was timely for the May elections.

“Isa sa mahalagang haligi ng halalan ang pananatili ng demokrasya sa ating bayan. Nais nating manaig ang interest talaga sa ating halalan ang interes ng publiko. Kinikilala natin na ang halalan sa ating bansa ay pabor lagi sa makapangyarihan sa ating lipunan. Sila ’yung may 3Gs — ika nga guns, goons and gold. Nakikita natin na makakatulong na mamulat at mag-organisa sa ating mamayan na bumoto ng tama at ipagtanggol ang balota," Deblois said.

Co-convener Manny Baclagon of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, meanwhile, said that one of the reasons behind the KKD's reestablishment was the allegedly delayed decision on disqualification cases against presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

“Ngayon pa lang po sinasabi na namin na meron nang usapin na talagang maaaring makuwestiyon ang halalan natin, ang isyung ito ay sa isyu ng disqualification case ng isang kandidato sa pagkapresidente at isang pangunahing personahe na involved sa isyu na ito ay si dating commissioner Rowena Guanzon. Sinusuportahan natin ’yung ginawa ni commissioner Rowena Guanzon dahil pagsususmikap ito upang mapanatiling kapani-paniwala o credible ang eleksyon," Baclagon said.

The group's spokesperson, Dr. Ma. Lourdes Turalde Jarabe, said that even though the Omnibus Election code had guidelines for government officials to be non-partisan they still have obligations as citizens.

“Oo mga kawani tayo ng pamahalaan at hindi dapat ma-hamper ’yung serbisyong ibinibigay natin sa mamamayan, pero hindi nangangahulugan no’n na hindi na nating gagampanan ’yung ating duty bilang citizens at iyan at nakasaad din po sa ating konstitusyon. Ibig sabihin, ginagampanan lamang po natin ’yung ating duty bilang isang citizen.” Jarabe said.

KKD will be joining other election watchdogs, such as the Legal Network for Truthful Elections or LENTE and the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV).

On its social media page, KKD describes itself as "an alliance of active and former government employees and unions formed in 2010 to contribute in fighting electoral fraud and violence and providing voters education to our people."

"As government employees and citizens we believe that its is also a service to our people to do this." — With a report by Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

