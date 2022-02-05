DFA says Russian embassy staff safe after fire

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday said the occupants of the Russian embassy in the Philippines which was hit by a fire on Friday night are all safe.

"In connection with the fire at the Russian Embassy yesterday evening, the Department of Foreign Affairs is relieved to learn from Ambassador Marat Pavlov that all his personnel have been accounted for and are safe," the DFA said in a statement.

"The Russian Embassy is taking measures to ensure the integrity and security of the chancery premises and the properties inside, as it should, taking special care that diplomatic correspondence is protected."

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire started at the second floor of the embassy in Acacia Street in Makati City at around 8:30 p.m.

It reached 2nd alarm at 8:42 p.m. before it was put under control at 9:38 p.m.

Fire fighters declared the fire out at 2:10 a.m. Saturday.

