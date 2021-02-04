Magnitude 5.1 quake rocks Camarines Norte, felt in Marikina, Pasig

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATE) - A Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocked parts of Camarines Norte Friday morning, with instrumental intensities reaching as far as Marikina and Pasig City.

Philipppine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology Director Renato Solidum said the quake was tectonic in origin and struck Tinaga Island in Vinzons, Camarines Norte at 6 a.m. Phivolcs previously recorded the quake at Magnitude 5.4.

The quake was felt at Intensity IV in Capalonga, Camarines Norte,

Intensity II in Goa and Naga City, Camarines Sur; and Calauag, Quezon Province and Intensity I in Cainta, Rizal.

The following Instrumental Intensities were also recorded in the following areas: