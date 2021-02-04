House panel approves bill on free dialysis for all senior citizens

MANILA—The House Special Committee on Senior Citizens on Thursday approved House Bill 7859 that would make dialysis free for all senior citizens.

Under the bill, dialysis costs could be reimbursed by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., provided that the treatment is availed at PhilHealth-accredited hospitals and dialysis centers.

Senior Citizens Party-list Rep. Rodolfo Ordones, author of the bill, said the need for dialysis access has increased by 400 percent in the past 10 years, with chronic kidney disease becoming one of the causes of death among the elderly.

Ordones added that the risk and death associated with kidney disease can be prevented with proper access to treatment.

The panel also approved the consolidation of three bills that would provide free vaccination and immunization for all senior citizens.

The bills 6191, 7858 and 8052 all seek to protect senior citizens from other high-risk and death-related diseases through vaccination.

