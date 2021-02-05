DOH confirms 1,894 new COVID-19 cases; deaths breach 11,000

Commuters line up to board the bus while observing health and safety protocols at the Roosevelt bus station in Quezon City on February 1, 2021. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Friday logged 1,894 newly-reported COVID-19 cases, pushing the number of total infections to 533,587, while deaths due to the disease breached the 11,000-mark.

This is the 5th straight day that the daily tally did not exceed 2,000 but it does not include data from 6 laboratories that failed to submit results to the COVID-19 Data Repository System on Thursday.

Active infections reached 34,255, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Some 95 percent of patients are asymptomatic or are experiencing mild symptoms.

The disease claimed 61 more lives, bringing the country’s death toll to 11,058, a year after its presence was detected locally. This is also the 7th straight day that the daily recorded deaths exceeded 50, ABS-CBN News Data Analytics Head Edson Guido said.

Deaths announced from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4 ranged from 55 to 80, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG) noted.

The health department earlier in the day pointed out that the high number of coronavirus-related deaths in the past few weeks was due to the data “harmonization” with the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Government data analyzed by the ABS-CBN IRG, meanwhile, showed that a large number of the deaths reported belatedly last week were from July and August last year.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

There were also 397 more Filipinos who recovered from the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries to 488,274.

Almost 105 million people globally have been infected by COVID-19, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

United States, India, Brazil, Russia, and United Kingdom currently have the highest total cases as of this posting.

Over 2.2 million people have died while more than 58 million have recovered from the disease, the running JHU tally showed.

More details to follow.