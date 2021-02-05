DOH: 116,000 health workers in Metro Manila listed for COVID-19 jabs

Health workers participate in a vaccination simulation at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School in Mandaluyong City, Jan. 27, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Some 116,000 health workers in Metro Manila have been initially listed for COVID-19 vaccination, the Department of Health said Friday, as the agency finalizes its master list of eligible recipients.

Dr. Razel Nikka Hao, deputy to the COVID-19 surveillance and quick action unit of DOH, said the data came from submissions of different health facilities in the Philippine capital, which is the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis.

"At this point, we are in the process of master listing for group A1 or all of the workers in the frontline health-care services," she said in a press briefing.

"As early as January of this year, we have reached out to the facilities and the local governments who will encompass this group A1."

In the government's vaccination plan, health workers shall first receive the COVID-19 jabs. They are followed by older people, persons with comorbidities or underlying conditions, other essential workers, including uniformed personnel, and indigent population -- all in group A.

Next in the priority list is group B, which are other frontline workers and special population. The remaining population or group C is at the bottom of the pile.

Hao said the number of eligible health workers may also change as health facilities were in the process of profiling their staff.

Meanwhile, master listing of other priority groups will come in the next coming months, she said.

"They are still in the process of going through each of their staff to find out who have comorbidities or have exclusion," Hao added.

The health agency is already coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and other groups for an initial list of older people and indigents.

The DOH earlier said it was set to finalize by Feb. 15 the list of health workers who will be prioritized in the government’s massive inoculation program. It plans to start immunization this month.

Anti-coronavirus vaccine developed by US drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will most likely be used to inoculate the health workers, the Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.