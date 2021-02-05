DepEd: Teachers may help with info drive on COVID-19 vaccines

Teachers compile learning modules after a ceremonial turnover and distribution of Learning Continuity Packages for Manila public school teachers and students at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on Aug. 26, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Teachers may assist the government in its national vaccination rollout against COVID-19 through information drives, Education Secretary Leonor Briones has said.

In a statement released Friday, the Department of Education (DepEd) said that educators could help spread information on the importance of vaccination and an overview of the vaccine rollout, adding they would not be tapped to administer vaccines as this would need medical training.

There has been no suggestion for teachers to take on such role.

“Ang malaking kontribusyon ng mga teachers ay iyong pagpalaganap ng impormasyon hinggil sa vaccine. But even for that, kailangan silang i-brief nang husto, nang maayos ng malaman nila talaga kung ano benefits o ang protection na maibigay ng vaccine sa mga teachers,” Briones said.

(The teachers’ biggest contribution is spreading information related to the vaccine. But they still need to be briefed intensively and properly for them to know the benefits and protection that it will provide teachers.)

“Teachers are trained to teach, not to administer vaccines,” she added.

WATCH:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire had said the Department of Health was looking into training pharmacists and midwives to take part in the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

The Philippines aims to inoculate up to 70 million people to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus, but the government’s vaccination program is hounded by mistrust among Filipinos, according to recent surveys.