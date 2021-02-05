Comelec eyes 'categorization scheme', more days for filing of candidacy for 2022 elections



MANILA - The Commission on Elections on Friday said it plans to implement a "categorization scheme" during the filing of candidacy for the 2022 presidential elections to ensure that health protocols would be observed during the event.

Instead of having the usual 3 to 4-day schedule, the filing of certificates of candidacies "might be a little longer" with specific schedules for political parties and independent contenders, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez told ABS-CBN News.

"Baka habaan ngayon yung filing of candidacies kasi ang tendency ng mga kandidato is to cluster in the last 2 days," he said.

(The filing of candidacies might be extended because candidates have the tendency to cluster in the last 2 days.)

"Some categorization scheme is likely para hindi tayo magkumpol-kumpol," he said.

(Some categorization scheme is likely to be implemented to avoid crowding.)

The Comelec has yet to decide how to categorize and how to schedule those who would file their election bids in October, he said.

"There have been some representations asking to move it a couple of months, but we still need time to finalize the list of candidates and print the ballots," he said.

"All of these is in the planning stage," he said.

The Comelec has been holding several meetings to ensure that the upcoming 2022 national elections would adhere to health protocols imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, especially on election day.

Changes in campaigning and voting are also being considered due to the global pandemic, the Comelec spokesperson said.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC



