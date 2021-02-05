Cloudy skies, rains in parts of Luzon due to amihan, tail-end of frontal system

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - Two weather systems will dump rains over parts of Luzon Friday, the state weather bureau said.

The tail-end of frontal system or shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms over Bicol Region, Quezon, Bulacan, Rizal, Marinduque, Romblon and Oriental Mindoro.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao and Aurora will have cloudy skies with light rains due to northeast monsoon or amihan, PAGASA weather forecaster Lorie Dela Cruz told Teleradyo.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will also experience cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to amihan.

The rest of the country will experience fair weather with chances of rains due to localized thunderstorms.

