Celebrating Valentine's Day? DOH urges public to avoid crowded places

A man holds flowers and a balloon outside the Baclaran Church, Parañaque City on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA— The Department of Health on Friday urged the public to avoid crowded places if they plan on celebrating Valentine's Day.

In a regular press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire called for caution as the threat of COVID-19 persists.

"It doesn't matter if the holiday kung ano 'yan, kung Christmas, kung feast ng isang santo o 'di kaya itong parating na Valentine's Day," she said.

(It doesn’t matter what kind of holiday it is whether it's Christmas, feast of a saint or the forthcoming Valentine's Day.)

"Ang lagi lang po nating pinapaalala sa ating mga kababayan, nandito pa rin ho 'yong virus," she said.

(What we always try to remind the public [is] the virus is still here.)

As hopes for an end to the pandemic were boosted by the quick development of anti-coronavirus vaccines, Vergeire said the risk of contracting the virus remains.

Strict observance of minimum health standards such as wearing of face masks and physical distancing is a must.

"Napakaimportante na huwag muna gumawa ng mass gathering. So, huwag munang pumunta sa mga matataong lugar," she added.

(It's important to avoid mass gathering. So, avoid going to crowded places.)

A year since the country reported its first COVID-19 infection, the Philippines has tallied over 531,000 coronavirus cases, of which nearly 11,000 have succumbed to the illness.

The nationwide tally, which is among the highest in Asia, includes over 487,000 recoveries and more than 32,000 active cases.

The Philippines aims to inoculate two-thirds of its population or around 70 million people against the novel coronavirus this year. It has lagged behind some of its regional peers in launching its vaccination drive.